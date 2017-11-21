UK foreign secretary expected to visit Russia in December — diplomat

SOCHI, November 21. /TASS/. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is expected to visit Russia in late December; there has been no request for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin yet, First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov told reporters on Tuesday.

"This will probably happen in the last 10 days of December, but there will be a joint statement about it," he said. Asked about whether there will be a meeting between Johnson and Putin, Titov noted that "there has been no request yet."

The UK foreign secretary planned to visit Russia on April 10 this year, but he declared its cancellation a day before the trip due to changes in the Syrian conflict (after a chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun - TASS). Earlier in September, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Facebook on the meeting between the two countries’ ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, noting that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had confirmed an invitation to his British counterpart to visit Moscow. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office reported in early October that the visit will occur at the end of the year.