Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

President says Serbia imposed no sanctions against Russian people

World
November 21, 12:49 UTC+3 BELGRADE
Share
1 pages in this article
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

© EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

BELGRADE, November 21. /TASS/. Serbia has imposed no sanctions on Russia, nor will it take any, its President Aleksandar Vucic said at a meeting with Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

"I would like to make one important remark: Serbia has taken no sanctions against the Russian people nor will it ever take any," Vucic said.

Matviyenko is currently in Serbia with a Federation Council delegation on an official visit. Her meetings with Serbian officials will be devoted to the bilateral agenda, the situation in the region, the development of inter-parliamentary contacts and ways of strengthening inter-regional relations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Saudis turn heat up on Iran and Russian start-ups aim for Silicon Valley
2
Washington uses terror groups in Syria for its own goals — Lavrov
3
US blocks UN Security Council statement condemning shelling of Russia’s embassy in Syria
4
Putin and Assad meet in Sochi
5
Russia to float out latest missile corvette on November 24
6
Russian destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov enters Norwegian Sea
7
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French stealth frigate in Black Sea — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама