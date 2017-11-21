President says Serbia imposed no sanctions against Russian people

BELGRADE, November 21. /TASS/. Serbia has imposed no sanctions on Russia, nor will it take any, its President Aleksandar Vucic said at a meeting with Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

"I would like to make one important remark: Serbia has taken no sanctions against the Russian people nor will it ever take any," Vucic said.

Matviyenko is currently in Serbia with a Federation Council delegation on an official visit. Her meetings with Serbian officials will be devoted to the bilateral agenda, the situation in the region, the development of inter-parliamentary contacts and ways of strengthening inter-regional relations.