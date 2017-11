MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. A 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean near the islands of Wallis and Futuna (both islands belong to France), US Geological Survey reports.

According to the Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was 194 km south-east from the administrative center of the two islands - the city of Mata Utu. The seismic center was 6 km deep underground. There have been no reports about casualties and destructions.