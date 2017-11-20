Ukraine briefs Russia on detention of suspect in murder of journalist Paul Khlebnikov

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Ukraine has informed Russian law enforcement authorities it has detained a suspect in the murder of journalist Paul Khlebnikov, the editor-in-chief of the Russian edition of Forbes magazine, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk has said.

"Magomed Dukuzov, born in 1978, put on the international wanted list at the request of Russia’s law enforcers, was detained in Kiev on November 17. He is accused of complicity in a number of contract killings in Moscow, including the murder of the editor-in-chief of the Russian edition of Forbes magazine Paul Khlebnikov," she said.

Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and the Moscow branch of the Russian Interior Ministry were notified of the detention, she added.

According to earlier reports, Ukrainian security service SBU detained two Russians whose names are on the wanted list of the Interpol. One of them is a suspect in the murder of the editor-in-chief of the Russian edition of Forbes magazine Paul Khlebnikov and Chechnya’s deputy prime minister in 2001-2003.

Paul Khlebnikov, was a US journalist and author, editor-in-chief of the Russian edition of Forbes magazine. He was gunned down near his office in Moscow on July 9, 2004.