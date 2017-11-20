Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Italian foreign minister to visit Russia in early 2018

World
November 20, 17:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano's previous visit to Moscow took place on November 7

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano plans to pay a visit to Russia in early 2018, Italy’s Ambassador to Russia Cesare Maria Ragaglini said on Monday.

"Foreign Minister [Angelino] Alfano will be back in Russia very soon, at the beginning of the next year, as soon as Italy takes over presidency of the OSCE," he said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

Alfano’s previous visit to Moscow took place on November 7, when he attended a regular meeting of the Russian-Italian council on economic, industrial and financial cooperation.

