Pro-European opposition in Moldova unites ahead of election

CHISINAU, November 20. /TASS/. The leaders of the pro-European opposition in Moldova have declared the establishment of a single platform for participation in the 2018 parliamentary election, said chairman of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) Maia Sandu and chairman of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party(PPDA) Andrei Nastase at Monday’s briefing.

"PAS and PPDA are creating a platform of pro-European anti-oligarchal forces. <...> We suggest other pro-European forces and politicians who share our values should join us," Sandu said. The platform will start advancing people - who will be elected by a commission of reporters and civil society representatives - to the future parliament, she said. According to Sandu, this will help regain people’s confidence in the legislative body.

Sandu and Nastase named among the main rivals the ruling Democratic Party of Moldova (PDM), which, they say, compromised the idea of the European integration, and the opposition Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), which favors restoration of relations with Russia.

These opposition parties earlier cooperated in organization of anti-government protest rallies that gathered up to several dozens of thousands of people in Chisinau.