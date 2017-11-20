Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Pro-European opposition in Moldova unites ahead of election

World
November 20, 17:06 UTC+3 CHISINAU

The leaders of the pro-European opposition in Moldova have declared the establishment of a single platform for participation in the 2018 parliamentary election

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, November 20. /TASS/. The leaders of the pro-European opposition in Moldova have declared the establishment of a single platform for participation in the 2018 parliamentary election, said chairman of the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) Maia Sandu and chairman of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party(PPDA) Andrei Nastase at Monday’s briefing.

Read also
Moldovan President Igor Dodon

Moldova's president points to growing exports to Russia following meetings with Putin

"PAS and PPDA are creating a platform of pro-European anti-oligarchal forces. <...> We suggest other pro-European forces and politicians who share our values should join us," Sandu said. The platform will start advancing people - who will be elected by a commission of reporters and civil society representatives - to the future parliament, she said. According to Sandu, this will help regain people’s confidence in the legislative body.

Sandu and Nastase named among the main rivals the ruling Democratic Party of Moldova (PDM), which, they say, compromised the idea of the European integration, and the opposition Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), which favors restoration of relations with Russia.

These opposition parties earlier cooperated in organization of anti-government protest rallies that gathered up to several dozens of thousands of people in Chisinau.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Navy keeping close eye on French stealth frigate in Black Sea — source
2
Russia’s Ka-226T helicopters assembled in India may be supplied to third countries
3
Kiev refuses to support UN resolution on fighting Nazism against people’s will
4
Equipping Russian ground forces with Iskander-M systems 80% complete — defense ministry
5
Russia warns against coddling terrorists to achieve short-term goals — Lavrov
6
Miss Russia-2017 says not disappointed by results of Miss World pageant
7
Countries queuing up for Eurasian Economic Union free trade zone deal, Lavrov says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама