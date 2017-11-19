Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow, Teheran understand Ankara’s concerns over Syrian Kurds - Turkish top diplomat

World
November 19, 16:55 UTC+3 ANTALYA

Russia and Iran demonstrate understanding of Turkey’s concerns over Syria’s Democratic Union Party and groups of the National Defense Forces, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday

Share
1 pages in this article

ANTALYA /Turkey/, November 19. /TASS/. Russia and Iran demonstrate understanding of Turkey’s concerns over Syria’s Democratic Union Party and groups of the National Defense Forces, which are seen in Turkey as a branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party prohibited in Turkey, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

"Naturally, we have concerns over the Democratic Union Party and the National Defense Forces," he said after talks with his Russian and Iranian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Javad Zarif. "We told about it to our partners, not only now (in Antalya) but also at the Geneva talks. All the sides, including Russia and Iran, understand our concerns on that matter.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Miss Russia-2017 says not disappointed by results of Miss World pageant
2
Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy
3
Eurasian Economic Union close to signing free trade zone agreement with China
4
Russian scientists concoct non-addictive painkiller more effective than morphine
5
Syrian army clashes with Islamic State in Abu Kamal — SANA
6
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
7
US directly supports IS terrorists in Syria — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама