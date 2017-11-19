Moscow, Teheran understand Ankara’s concerns over Syrian Kurds - Turkish top diplomat

ANTALYA /Turkey/, November 19. /TASS/. Russia and Iran demonstrate understanding of Turkey’s concerns over Syria’s Democratic Union Party and groups of the National Defense Forces, which are seen in Turkey as a branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party prohibited in Turkey, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

"Naturally, we have concerns over the Democratic Union Party and the National Defense Forces," he said after talks with his Russian and Iranian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Javad Zarif. "We told about it to our partners, not only now (in Antalya) but also at the Geneva talks. All the sides, including Russia and Iran, understand our concerns on that matter.".