Militants shell southeastern outskirts of Damascus — media

World
November 18, 23:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Mortar shells landed near a local hospital, killing one person and injuring 20

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Militant groups on Saturday fired mortar rounds at southeastern outskirts of Damascus in breach of ceasefire on Saturday, the state-run SANA news agency said.

According to the agency, mortar shells landed near a local hospital, killing one person and injuring 20.

In addition, nine people were injured in the northeastern suburb of Harasta and the town of Set Zaynab some 10 kilometers south from the Syrian capital.

The Syrian armed forces returned fire and destroyed the enemy’s positions from where the shells were launched.

According to SANA, the shelling was carried out by members of the Al-Rahman Legion extremist group, operating mostly in Eastern Ghouta and in the outskirts of Damascus. The group is responsible for mortar shelling of Damascus on Thursday and Friday, which left nine people dead and 52 injured.

Eastern Ghouta is included into one of the four de-escalation zones, established in line with the May 4 agreement by the guarantor nations of the Syrian ceasefire (Russia, Iran and Turkey). The Syrian armed forces announced they were halting all military actions in this region on July 22, but armed groups have since repeatedly violated the truce and shelled the Syrian capital on many occasions.

Show more
Syrian conflict
