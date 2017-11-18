Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN, OPCW commission for Syrian chemical attacks stops its work

World
November 18, 9:58 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

On Friday, the UN Security Council failed to come to terms on a prolongation of its mandate

UNITED NATIONS, November 18. /TASS/. The joint mechanism of the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which accused Damascus of multiple use of poisonous chemicals, has stopped its operations, as the term of its powers expires at 00:00 hours Eastern Standard Time [05:00 hours UTC or 08:00 hours Moscow Standard Time] on Saturday.

On Friday, the UN Security Council failed to come to terms on a prolongation of its mandate.

The official spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric confirmed to TASS on Friday that the commission for investigating the chemical attacks in Syria was de factor winding up its work.

He also said that some personnel would stay back for resolving administrative issues bur the mandate of the commission would not be valid any longer.

Earlier on Friday, Russia vetoed the Japanese-drafted resolution earlier on Friday. Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebezya said Moscow could not vote even for a technical extension of the mission for another 30 days unless serious flaws in the commission's work were eradicated.

He also said the joint mechanism had covered itself with shame.

On Thursday, Moscow blocked another uncoordinated draft resolution, which envision a prolongation of the unrevised mandate of the commission for another twelve months. An alternative draft proposed by Moscow and envisioning changes in the commission's work did not rally the necessary number of votes of the Security Council members.

Moscow accuses the commission of apportioning unfounded accusations to Damascus.

Over the time of its existence, the commission submitted seven reports where it claimed Damascus was responsible for four chemical attacks.

