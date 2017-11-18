Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Threats of bombs planted to target Putin's motorcade in St Petersburg prove false

World
November 18, 4:20 UTC+3 St PETERSBURG

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, 'telephone terrorists' may be based abroad

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

St PETERSBURG, November 18. /TASS/. 'Telephone terrorists' the individuals making fake reports to the forces of law and order on explosives planted in public places reported on 50 bombs planted along the route by which President Putin's motorcade was to move down the streets of St Petersburg but all the threats proved false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Telephone terrorists made prank phone calls all day long," he said. "About 60 phone calls were taken today as of the early morning. Reports concerned fifty or so bombs allegedly planted in various places, including the ones located along the route of Putin's motorcade, or at the facilities in the neighborhood of the places he was expected to visit".

Peskov also told that 'telephone terrorists' have not been identified so far but in all probability they are based abroad.

"No, they haven't," he said answering a question on whether law enforcement agencies had tracked down the people who had made the fake reports. He added however that some of the calls had been made from abroad.

"I don't have any doubts it will be established sooner or later [who made the fake reports]," Peskov said. 'These are telephone hooligans or telephone terrorists or whatever you call them. Beyond any doubt, this is criminal activity and surely they will be found sooner or later."

Putin was informed on the phone calls with threats of bomb explosions and the presidential security service took all the necessary measures to ensure his uninterrupted work, Peskov said.

"Quite naturally, the President was informed," he said.

No additional instructions from Putin were needed in this case. "The security service did what it was obliged to do and took the necessary measures," Peskov said.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
