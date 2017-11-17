Over 40 Russian kids brought back from Syria in six weeks

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. More than 40 Russian kids have been brought back from Syria in the past six weeks, head of the National Defense Management Center Mikhail Mizintsev said during the third interagency training conference dubbed Interagency Information Interaction System.

"The return of Russian children from the Syrian conflict zones is particularly important from the political, social and humanitarian standpoints," Mizintsev said. "In October and November 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry assisted in bringing 43 children back," he added.

According to the National Defense Management Center’s chief, in order to preserve the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Syria, officers from the International Demining Center of the Russian Armed Forces have been cleansing the country’s territory from mines. "In Palmyra alone, more than 2,000 hectares were demined, more than 24,000 of explosive devises were defused," Mizintsev pointed out.

He also said that the Russian Defense Ministry, together with the Foreign Ministry, the Border Service and the Federal Customs Service, evacuated Russian citizens from Yemen and Egypt in times of crises.