UN Security Council to discuss new resolution on Syria investigative mission on Friday

UN, November 17. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold a closed session on Friday to discuss a new resolution on extending the mandate of the the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) of the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate chemical incidents in Syria.

According to the council’s Friday schedule, the meeting will take place at 11:00 New York time (19:00 Moscow time).

Agence France Presse reported earlier in the day that Japan, a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, has submitted a draft resolution to provisionally extend the mission’s mandate by 30 days. The move is intended to give the council enough time to agree on details of the mission’s future work.

The proposal came hours after Russia vetoed the US-backed draft resolution on extending in its present form the mandate of the the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) of the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate chemical incidents in Syria. The Russian document, introducing improvements to the mission’s work, failed to get the required number of votes.