US Congress authorizes $350-million military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. The Senate of the US Congress on Thursday passed a bill on US defense policies and spending for 2018, which includes provisions about rendering military assistance to Ukraine.

In line with the bill, the US Department of Defense is authorized to spend $350 million for supplies of defensive weapons and equipment to Kiev, and for training Ukrainian servicemen. However, the act imposes limitations on the use of these funds.

Only a half of the overall sum will be available at first, with the rest allocated only after the Congress receives assurances that the Ukrainian government had carried out successful institutional reforms in the military sphere.

The document was submitted to US President Donald Trump for signing.