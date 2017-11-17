Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US Congress authorizes $350-million military aid for Ukraine

World
November 17, 2:47 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Only a half of the overall sum will be available at first

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. The Senate of the US Congress on Thursday passed a bill on US defense policies and spending for 2018, which includes provisions about rendering military assistance to Ukraine.

In line with the bill, the US Department of Defense is authorized to spend $350 million for supplies of defensive weapons and equipment to Kiev, and for training Ukrainian servicemen. However, the act imposes limitations on the use of these funds.

Only a half of the overall sum will be available at first, with the rest allocated only after the Congress receives assurances that the Ukrainian government had carried out successful institutional reforms in the military sphere.

The document was submitted to US President Donald Trump for signing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN Security Council rejects Russian draft on Syria chemical probe
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber to make debut flight in February 2018
3
Press review: NATO races to woo Serbia and Afghanistan to shed its Soviet past
4
Rare leopard caught snatching hens in Abkhazia returns back to Russia
5
Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines
6
Putin’s sway on Donbass overestimated — Kremlin
7
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама