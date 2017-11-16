Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian embassy asks UK universities for info on Russian meddling in Brexit

World
November 16, 23:30 UTC+3

"Unfortunately, the British media have a habit to quote unpublished documents and other confidential sources," the embassy said

©  EPA/ANDY RAIN

LONDON, November 16. /TASS/. Russian embassy in London has sent queries to three universities for the original materials confirming the claims about Russia’s meddling in Brexit.

The embassy said it in a response for the Russian media, which asked it if it had been familiarized with what the UK media called a research by ‘British researchers’ on the ‘Russian influence through social networks’ on the results of last year’s referendum on pulling out of the EU.

"Unfortunately, the British media have a habit to quote unpublished documents and other confidential sources," the embassy said in a report. "Since the latest articles on Russian-UK relations contain false claims against us, we sent requests to the relevant universities [Edinburgh and Swansea in the UK and Berkeley in the U.S.] to provide the original materials to us."

"We’re convinced that Russian experts should have an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the methodology [of their UK counterparts] and to verify the conclusions," it said. "With account of the anti-Russian campaign that unfolded here after Theresa May’s November 13 speech, we think these documents - provided they are not confidential, of course - will give rise to a host of questions."

Theresa May made a speech on November 13 where joined a chorus of accusers, alleging that Russia’s actions that were threatening international order "on which we all depend."

She claimed, among other things, that Russia was disseminating fake news stories through the media "to weaponize information" and whip up discords and divisions in the West.

May also said the ongoing reform of NATO pursued the goal of containment and counteraction to Russia’s hostile activities. It was exactly for this purpose that the North-Atlantic pact had redoubled its military and economic aid to Ukraine.

"We categorically don’t accept unsubstantiated accusations, which incidentally pave the way to a loss of trust in London by its overseas partners," the embassy said.

"Russian experts should verify all the allegations regarding ‘Russian meddling in the UK’ that are destructive for Russian-British relations," it said.

