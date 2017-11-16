Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia delivers over 2 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syrians

World
November 16, 23:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian and Syrian servicemen also ensured security of two United Nations humanitarian convoys

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria delivered more than two tonnes of humanitarian aid to the settlement of Rasum al-Zabib, chief of the center, Lieutenant General Sergei Kuralenko, said on Thursday.

"The center for reconciliation of the warring parties delivered a total of 2,150 kilograms of humanitarian aid (rice, flour, canned meat, sugar) to people living in the settlement of Rasum al-Zabib in the province of Rif Dimashq. Russian medics offered medical services to 83 people, including 23 children. Local residents thanked the Russian military for the timely-delivered humanitarian aid," he said.

According to Kuralenko, officers of the Russian center jointly with Syrian government troops and leaders of opposition groups acting in the Southern de-escalation zone ensured security of two United Nations humanitarian convoys that delivered 146 tonnes of cargoes to the settlements of Tell Gehab and al-Taiba in the province of Daraa.

He also said that 90 Syrian servicemen are being trained by Russian specialists at the Syrian branch of the International Mine Action Center.

Reconciliation efforts

According to the Russian center, its officers jointly with the Syrian reconciliation ministry continue efforts to have Syrian people return to their homes they fled when the war began. Thus, during the day a total of 60 people returned to the places of their permanent residence in the province of Aleppo (39) and Homs (21) from camps for internally displaced persons.

Senior officers of the Russian center held a working meeting with employees of the United Nations Damascus office to coordinate joint efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to six settlements in the Tell Rifaat and Afrina neighborhoods in the province of Aleppo and settlements in the Deir ez-Zor province.

According to Kuralenko, efforts are continued to convene a congress of Syrian national dialogue. The Russian center calls on Syria’s domestic opposition in the de-escalation zones to take part in the congress.

De-escalation zones in Syria

At the Astana meeting on Syria in May, the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations (Russia, Iran and Turkey) signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in the war-torn country.

The three de-escalation zones are in Syria’s southwest, in Eastern Ghouta (Damascus suburbs) and near Homs. The fourth zone covers the Idlib Province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Latakia and Hama. Starting from May 6, military activities and aircraft flights in the de-escalation zones were banned.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber to make debut flight in February 2018
2
Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines
3
Rare leopard caught snatching hens in Abkhazia returns back to Russia
4
Putin’s sway on Donbass overestimated — Kremlin
5
Russia tourist flows to Japan reach record high this year
6
Russia has no evidence on US collusion with IS, matter must be investigated — Lavrov
7
Russia's UN envoy, de Mistura to discuss preparation for Syrian National Dialogue Congress
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама