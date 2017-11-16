Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Argentina's top diplomat hopes to see Putin at G20 summit in 2018

World
November 16, 19:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

G20 presidency passes over to Argentina from December 1, 2017

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Argentina’s Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie said on Thursday he hopes to see Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Group of Twenty summit in Buenos Aires in the second half of 2018.

Putin however has not yet announced his plans for presidential elections in March 2018.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russia, Argentina favor close cooperation within UN, G20

"Naturally, we never interfere into domestic policies of foreign countries," he said. "But we know that President Putin enjoys great support in Russia, so, we think we will see him at the Group of Twenty summit."

Presidency of the Group of Twenty passes over to Argentina from December 1, 2017.

"During its presidency, Argentina will focus on efforts towards fair development of the economies of the countries of the association," Faurie said.

"All members of the association are worried over the ongoing technical revolution, with entire sectors of the economy having to adjust to the new reality," Argentina’s top diplomat said. "That is why it is important to draw attention to issues of education and development of technologies."

