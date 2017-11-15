Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Belarus ready to provide forces to help solve Donbass conflict, diplomat says

World
November 15, 16:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On September 5, the Russian mission to the UN forwarded a draft resolution on deploying a UN mission along the contact line in Donbass to the UN chief

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Minsk is ready to provide a contingent of forces to help solve the conflict in Donbass, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to provide a peacekeeping contingent - if it is acceptable for all the interested sides - to participate in solving peacekeeping tasks," he said.

Minsk would "do its best to resolve the conflict in those regions [of Ukraine], so that peace and tranquility can set in in those regions," Makey added.

Besides, according to the Belarusian top diplomat, the activity of the Contact Group seeking to find a solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine "makes a significant and absolutely meaningful contribution to settling the crisis."

Read also

Kremlin dismisses speculations about alleged 20,000-strong UN contingent in Donbass

"We will be providing this platform in the future and will do its utmost to secure peace and stability in that region," he added.

On September 5, the Russian mission to the UN forwarded a draft resolution on deploying a UN mission along the contact line in Donbass to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council. The document presumed that the peacekeepers would ensure security of members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM).

President Putin, who instructed the diplomats to send the draft resolution, said deployment of a UN contingent would be possible only after a pullback of weaponry from the contact line and on the condition of consent from the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk and Lugansk republics.

Kiev said right after that it was discontent with the format of the mission proposed by Putin and it was insisting on the deployment of a ‘peacekeeping force’ along the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Ukraine crisis
