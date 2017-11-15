Russian Politics & Diplomacy
International tribunal bars doctors from visiting former Yugoslav general Mladic — son

World
November 15, 5:24 UTC+3 BELGRADE

"Since when does a visit by a doctor pose a threat to a patient’s health?" Darko Mladic said.

General Ratko Mladic

General Ratko Mladic

© EPA/MARTIN MEISSNER POOL

BELGRADE, November 15. /TASS/. The International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia (ICTY) prohibited doctors from visiting former Bosnian Serb military commander, General Ratko Mladic, citing health concerns as a reason, his son Darko Mladic told TASS on Tuesday.

"The tribunal said that a visit by doctors is harmful for his health. Interestingly, on the other hand, the court notified us last week when it adjourned the sentencing due to health reasons, that the general’s health condition was stable. How could both conclusions be possible on the basis of an assessment report by same doctors? Since when does a visit by a doctor pose a threat to a patient’s health?" he said.

The former general’s health examination has earlier been postponed on many occasions.

"We think that the ICTY poses obstacles to a medical examination on purpose," Darko Mladic earlier told TASS, adding that, according to his information, his father’s health seriously deteriorated recently and a CT scan showed that his brain had signs of several new strokes.

Mladic is accused of genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war and crimes against humanity, reportedly committed in 1992-1995 in Bosnia-Herzegovina. He had managed to escape prosecution for 16 years until his arrest in Serbia in May 2011 and extradition to The Hague. His case is the last one the ICTY is to consider. It is expected that Mladic, former commander of the Bosnian Serbs’ army, will hear the sentence on November 22, 2017. He will be allowed to appeal the sentence.

