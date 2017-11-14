Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia urges more active role of world community in humanitarian aid to Syria - diplomat

World
November 14, 23:45 UTC+3

The diplomat reiterated that Moscow, for its part, "does everything possible, and in big amounts, to alleviate hardships of the Syrians"

GENEVA, November 14./TASS/. Moscow urges a more active role of states and humanitarian organizations in providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov told reporters after talks with UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

Read also
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov

Postponing Syrian talks in Geneva not discussed at meeting with de Mistura — diplomat

"We come out in favor of more active participation of the international community, in particular respective humanitarian organizations, and all countries in general in providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian population," he said.

"Meanwhile, some of our western colleagues are not ready to provide humanitarian assistance or participate in rebuilding Syria before the political process ends," Gatilov noted.

"We deem this position incorrect, as already now, when favorable preconditions are being created for launching a political process, most serious attention must be paid to issues of providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian population," he explained.

The diplomat reiterated that Moscow, for its part, "does everything possible, and in big amounts, to alleviate hardships of the Syrians".

"We urge all our partners to do the same without waiting for an end of the political process, which, looking at things in a realistic light, will take a rather long time," he added.

