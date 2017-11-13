Earthquake death toll in Iran reaches 60, 300 injured - media

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. The death toll in Iran from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that hit an area at the Iranian-Iraqi border on Sunday has risen to 60. According to the Fars news agency, the number of injured people has reached 300.

According to the Iranian media, the populated localities of Qasr-e-Shirin, Ilam and Kermanshah in western Iran were affected the most. The local Red Crescent department has launched search-and-rescue operations in the area. Strategic facilities, including oil and gas infrastructure, have not been affected.

Earlier reports said the earthquake claimed the lives of 30 people.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the quake’s epicenter was located 32 kilometers north of the Iranian city of Sarpol-e Zahab and 100 kilometers southeast of Iraq’s Sulaumaniyah at a depth of ten kilometers.