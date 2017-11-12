Trump says he has had "good discussions on Syria" with Putin

WASHINGTON, November 12. /TASS/. Russia can help solve the problems around North Korea, Syria and Ukraine, President of the United States Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

"When will all the haters and fools out there realize that having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. There always playing politics - bad for our country. I want to solve North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, terrorism, and Russia can greatly help!" Trump wrote.

According to the US President, he has met with the Russian President at APEC (summit) meetings in Vietnam where they had "good discussions on Syria." "Hope for his help to solve, along with China the dangerous North Korea crisis," he added.

Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, approved a Joint Statement on Syria following a short meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam’s Da Nang earlier on Saturday. The document prepared by experts of the two countries was finally endorsed on Saturday by the country’s top diplomats, Sergei Lavrov and Rex Tillerson. Presidents confirmed determination to defeat the IS (Islamic State terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia - TASS) in Syria, and agreed to convene the existing military communication channels for ensuring security of the Russian and US forces and to avoid dangerous incidents involving partner forces tackling the IS.