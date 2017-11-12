Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US, Russia can cooperate despite frictions - State Department

World
November 12, 3:24 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump confirmed their determination to adhere to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity

WASHINGTON, November 12. /TASS/. The United States and Russia are able to cooperate despite frictions over many issues, a high-ranked official of the US State Department said Saturday, adding that this kind of cooperation is beneficial for the whole world and meets the interests of the US national security.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump confirmed in a Joint Statement, which they approved on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam’s Da Nang on Saturday, their determination to adhere to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. The presidents called on all Syrian sides to participate actively in the Geneva political process and to support the efforts aimed at its success. The statement said that the presidents expressed satisfaction with successful efforts of both countries to prevent dangerous incidents between the US and Russian military. Putin and Trump agreed to convene the current communication channels for security of the Russian and US military and to avoid dangerous incidents involving partner forces, fighting the IS (Islamic State terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia).

