Russia visa move suggested by political party founded by Ukraine’s ex-PM

World
November 11, 17:58 UTC+3 KIEV

"The party’s political council suggests that the congress should formalize the decision to introduce visa requirements for citizens of the Russian Federation," Arseny Yatsenyuk said

KIEV, November 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian People’s Front political party has suggested introduction of visa travel for Russian citizens, former Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, the party’s leader, said at its congress on Saturday.

"The party’s political council suggests that the congress should formalize the decision to introduce visa requirements for citizens of the Russian Federation," he said.

In addition, the resolution should include the party’s stance concerning deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, he noted.

"These ideas might be supported and will be supported only if Ukraine’s national interests would be taken into consideration so that they will not be able to create another frozen conflict for us," the politician said.

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko signed into law the decree introducing biometrical authentication for foreigners crossing into Ukraine, with Russian nationals among them, as of 1 January 2018. Ukraine’s cabinet was commissioned in 30 days to establish "the procedure of residential registration or sojourn in Ukraine for all foreigners, including Russia’s citizens, and for stateless persons."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that if Kiev took the step, Moscow would retaliate, reminding that there were about two-three million Ukrainians in Russia.

