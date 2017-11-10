Body of sixth victim pulled from rubble of partially collapsed Izhevsk house

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The death toll in a partial collapse of a residential building in the Urals city of Izhevsk has risen to sixth, an official with the local emergency response center told TASS.

Earlier in the day, a rescue source told TASS that the body of sixth victim was pulled out of the rubble.

"According to the latest figures, six people died and three were injured. All of the injured are teenagers, one of them is in hospital in moderately severe condition," the official said. "According to updated information, two residents of the building still remain unaccounted for. A search for them is under way."

A nine-storey residential building in Izhevsk partially collapsed at about 16:30 local time (15:30 Moscow time) on Thursday. According to initial reports, four people were killed as a result, one of them a child. A critically injured woman died in hospital earlier on Friday.

To date, a 15-year-old girl remains in hospital, the other two teenagers are receiving out-patient treatment, a local health official said.

"Her condition is satisfactory. She was diagnosed with a concussion, but no intracranial hemorrhage. She is in the neurosurgery department," the source said. "It’s hard to tell how long her recovery will take; she needs to undergo a broader medical examination."

A spokesperson for the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said the overall number of rescuers deployed on the site of the tragedy more than doubled in past hours, from about 500 to more than a thousand as other regions send their rescue teams to Izhevsk.

"As of 1:00 Moscow time, more than 1,000 people and 185 pieces of hardware are involved in the rescue effort," the source said, adding that 650 of rescuers are the ministry’s officers.

Rescuers are currently trying to get access to areas, where sniffer dogs indicated the possible presence of humans.

"A dog showed us two spots," regional emergencies service chief Pyotr Fomin said. "However, it’s hard to access those areas due to loose slabs of concrete hanging overhead."

"Right now, the most dangerous stage of the rescue operation has begun," he said, adding that rescuers have to remove the slabs "one piece at a time." "This will take long," the rescue chief added.

According to Fomin, rescuers plan to complete clearing the rubble by late Friday. After that, city construction experts will inspect the site to decide whether the house can be fixed or has to be demolished.

A source in the local crisis center told TASS that 60% of the rubble was cleared by Friday morning.

"At the moment, more than 60% of the rubble has been cleared, the works continue," the source said, adding that the rescuers are working in shifts.

"The rubble on the ground floor level is being cleared manually," he added.

Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov headed to Izhevsk to coordinate the rescue effort on Friday morning.