Izhevsk house collapse victim dies in hospital, death toll at 5

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. A woman, critically injured in a house collapse in the Urals city of Izhevsk, died in hospital on Thursday night bringing the death toll to five, a source in the crisis response center told TASS on Friday.
"The number of victims has risen to five. A woman, whose health condition was said to be extremely grave, has died in hospital," the source said.
He added that the woman’s identity was yet unknown.
A nine-storey residential building in Izhevsk partially collapsed at about 16:30 local time (15:30 Moscow time). According to most recent information from rescuers, five people were killed as a result, one of them a child. Three people were injured, all of them teenagers. To date, a teenage girl remains in hospital, the other two teenagers are receiving out-patient treatment. Two people remain unaccounted for.