Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Izhevsk house collapse victim dies in hospital, death toll at 5

World
November 10, 4:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to earlier reports, the woman was taken to hospital in critical condition

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. A woman, critically injured in a house collapse in the Urals city of Izhevsk, died in hospital on Thursday night bringing the death toll to five, a source in the crisis response center told TASS on Friday.

"The number of victims has risen to five. A woman, whose health condition was said to be extremely grave, has died in hospital," the source said.

He added that the woman’s identity was yet unknown.

A nine-storey residential building in Izhevsk partially collapsed at about 16:30 local time (15:30 Moscow time). According to most recent information from rescuers, five people were killed as a result, one of them a child. Three people were injured, all of them teenagers. To date, a teenage girl remains in hospital, the other two teenagers are receiving out-patient treatment. Two people remain unaccounted for.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
Russia unveils official match ball of 2018 FIFA World Cup; Messi ‘gives it a try’
3
Putin, Trump to meet on November 10 — Kremlin aide
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber prototype to perform debut flight in 2018
5
Some 74,000 tickets already sold for Russia-Argentina friendly football match in Moscow
6
Russia does not view situation in Afghanistan through lens of rivalry with US — NATO envoy
7
Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама