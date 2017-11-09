Lugansk militia accuses Kiev forces of ceasefire violations

Putin to hold talks with Kazakh counterpart on November 9Russian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 6:52
Moscow supports idea of free trade area in Asia and Pacific, says PutinBusiness & Economy November 08, 22:04
Greater Eurasian Partnership project open to new participants — PutinBusiness & Economy November 08, 21:33
Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summerMilitary & Defense November 08, 20:02
Russia’s latest frigate Admiral Makarov holds missile firing exercise in Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense November 08, 19:52
French diva Patricia Kaas says she is open for teamwork with Russian musiciansSociety & Culture November 08, 19:29
Mathematics in native language: How Siberia keeps indigenous languagesBusiness & Economy November 08, 18:50
Moscow slams UN-OPCW report on Khan Shaykhun chemical incidentRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 08, 18:42
French diva Patricia Kaas to go on 12-city Russia tourSociety & Culture November 08, 18:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LUGANSK, November 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces shelled militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic 11 times over the past 24 hours, the LPR defense authorities said on Thursday.
"The shellings targeted areas of the Kalinovo, Logvinovo, Kalinovka, Kalinovo-Borschevatoye, Sokolniki, Krasny Liman and Zhelobok villages," a defense official told the LuganskInformCenter.
The Kiev forces opened fire from mortars, infantry combat vehicles, anti-aircraft mounts, grenade launchers and small arms, he said.
In late August, the Contact Group declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass, which came into effect on August 25, however, shelling incidents continued. On the same day, security sources in the self-proclaimed Donbass republics reported new attacks carried out by the Ukrainian military. Kiev, in turn, also accuses the Donbass republics of violating the ceasefire.