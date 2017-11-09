Back to Main page
Lugansk militia accuses Kiev forces of ceasefire violations

World
November 09, 9:38 UTC+3 LUGANSK

Ukraine’s forces shelled militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic 11 times over the past 24 hours, the LPR defense authorities report

LUGANSK, November 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces shelled militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic 11 times over the past 24 hours, the LPR defense authorities said on Thursday.

"The shellings targeted areas of the Kalinovo, Logvinovo, Kalinovka, Kalinovo-Borschevatoye, Sokolniki, Krasny Liman and Zhelobok villages," a defense official told the LuganskInformCenter.

The Kiev forces opened fire from mortars, infantry combat vehicles, anti-aircraft mounts, grenade launchers and small arms, he said.

In late August, the Contact Group declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass, which came into effect on August 25, however, shelling incidents continued. On the same day, security sources in the self-proclaimed Donbass republics reported new attacks carried out by the Ukrainian military. Kiev, in turn, also accuses the Donbass republics of violating the ceasefire.

