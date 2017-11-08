Palestinian president may visit Russia in 2017

Russia to start sea trials of 2nd Admiral Gorshkov-class multirole frigate next summerMilitary & Defense November 08, 20:02
MAGAS, November 8. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas may visit Russia before the end of the year, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafez Nofal told TASS on Wednesday.
"We seek to organize his visit before the year ends," said the ambassador who is currently on a trip to Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Ingushetia.
Abdel Hafez Nofal also said that the date of the visit would depend on the situation in the Middle East.
Abbas previously visited Russia on May 11. At that time, he discussed ways to resolve the Palestine-Israel issue, as well as Palestine-Russia relations, with Russian President Vladimir Putin.