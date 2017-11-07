Investigators looking at malfunction or crew error in Far East plane crash

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Investigators examining the crash of the An-2 aircraft in the Amur Region say it could have been caused by a crew error or a technical malfunction, the Russian Investigative Committee reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the incident occurred at about 09:05 local time (03:05 Moscow time) on Monday. The Zodiac Group’s plane, rented by Daltransaero at the time of the incident, crashed in the village of Ekimchan, in the Amur Region. One crew member died in the crash, and another was hospitalized.

"Investigators are looking into a technical malfunction in the aircraft, breaches by the crew’s actions and unfavorable weather conditions as the main causes for the disaster," the Investigative Committee said.

Blagoveshchensk assistant transport attorney Yulia Gorkina earlier told TASS that the An-2, that was en route from Ekimchan to the village of Udskoye, in the Khabarovsk Region, crashed because of engine failure.