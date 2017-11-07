Investigators looking at malfunction or crew error in Far East plane crash

Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicoptersMilitary & Defense November 07, 12:21
Krasnoyarsk scientists pick out whitefish most nutritional for our dietsScience & Space November 07, 11:37
Russian journalists wounded in Syria return homeSociety & Culture November 07, 10:38
Sirius experiment: 17 days of 'flight to the Moon' and 38 hours without sleepScience & Space November 07, 8:56
Antonov An-2 aircraft crash in Amur region caused by engine failureWorld November 07, 8:24
One pilot killed in Antonov An-2 aircraft crash in Amur regionSociety & Culture November 07, 6:20
Four Russian journalists, five servicemen wounded in SyriaMilitary & Defense November 06, 23:28
Investments in Crimea’s free economic zone exceed $1.69bln - Crimea’s headBusiness & Economy November 06, 20:49
Moldovan president hopes for Italy’s support in Transnistrian settlementWorld November 06, 20:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Investigators examining the crash of the An-2 aircraft in the Amur Region say it could have been caused by a crew error or a technical malfunction, the Russian Investigative Committee reported on Tuesday.
According to the agency, the incident occurred at about 09:05 local time (03:05 Moscow time) on Monday. The Zodiac Group’s plane, rented by Daltransaero at the time of the incident, crashed in the village of Ekimchan, in the Amur Region. One crew member died in the crash, and another was hospitalized.
"Investigators are looking into a technical malfunction in the aircraft, breaches by the crew’s actions and unfavorable weather conditions as the main causes for the disaster," the Investigative Committee said.
Blagoveshchensk assistant transport attorney Yulia Gorkina earlier told TASS that the An-2, that was en route from Ekimchan to the village of Udskoye, in the Khabarovsk Region, crashed because of engine failure.