Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Investigators looking at malfunction or crew error in Far East plane crash

World
November 07, 12:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Investigators examining the crash of the An-2 aircraft in the Amur Region say it could have been caused by a crew error or a technical malfunction, the Russian Investigative Committee reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the incident occurred at about 09:05 local time (03:05 Moscow time) on Monday. The Zodiac Group’s plane, rented by Daltransaero at the time of the incident, crashed in the village of Ekimchan, in the Amur Region. One crew member died in the crash, and another was hospitalized.

Read also

Antonov An-2 aircraft crash in Amur region caused by engine failure

One pilot killed in Antonov An-2 aircraft crash in Amur region

"Investigators are looking into a technical malfunction in the aircraft, breaches by the crew’s actions and unfavorable weather conditions as the main causes for the disaster," the Investigative Committee said.

Blagoveshchensk assistant transport attorney Yulia Gorkina earlier told TASS that the An-2, that was en route from Ekimchan to the village of Udskoye, in the Khabarovsk Region, crashed because of engine failure.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
2
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters
3
Sirius experiment: 17 days of 'flight to the Moon' and 38 hours without sleep
4
Russia, Indonesia start consultations on deliveries of Be-200 amphibious aircraft
5
Russian journalists wounded in Syria return home
6
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giants
7
Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Cambodia on unofficial visit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама