Flare-up of hostilities reported along contact line in Donbass - news agency

World
November 05, 22:10 UTC+3 DONETSK

The operations command of the self-proclaimed DPR said heavy artillery was bombarding the city

DONETSK, November 5. /TASS/. The situation has seriously deteriorated along the contact line near the city of Donetsk in east Ukraine. The Donetsk news agency said on Sunday that artillery fire could be heard in the north, west and in downtown Donetsk.

More news on
UKRAINE CRISIS
© Nikolai Lazarenko/TASS

The operations command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said heavy artillery was bombarding the city.

"Six residential buildings in Donetsk’s Kievsky district have been damaged," the spokesperson said. "One of them caught fire."

Ukraine’s Armed Forces opened fire on Donetsk’s former airport and northern outskirts.

The Donetsk news agency reported citing a source with the DPR defense agencies that Ukrainian military had pulled multiple rocket launchers back to the disengagement line and opened fire on Donetsk’s Kievsky district at 19.30 local time.

On August 23, the Contact Group declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in east Ukraine starting from midnight of August 25. However, in the afternoon of August 25, the defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
10
