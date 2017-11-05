Dozens killed, injured in Syria refugee camp blast - SANA

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Dozens of people, mostly women and children, were killed or injured in an explosion that ripped through a refugee camp near Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, the country’s SANA news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the agency, an Islamic State terrorist detonated a car bomb in a center for displaced persons in a northern suburb of Deir ez-Zor.

The exact death toll is yet unknown.