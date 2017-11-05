Cockpit voice recorder from Russian crashed helicopter not seriously damaged - source

About 1.5 million people take part in National Unity Day festivities - policeSociety & Culture November 04, 23:17
MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Russian Mi-8 helicopter that crashed near the Spitsbergen Archipelago is in satisfactory condition, a source familiar with the situation told TASS on Saturday.
"According to preliminary information, the found cockpit voice recorder has not been seriously damaged," he said.
Earlier it was reported that the cockpit voice recorder had been found and lifted from the seabed. However, the flight data recorder was not recovered among the debris lifted from the bottom.
On October 26, a helicopter of the Conversavia airline, carrying eight people, was en route from the mothballed community of Pyramiden to Barentsburg when contact with the aircraft was lost. There were five crew and three employees of the Russian Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute on board the helicopter. It was in a proper technical condition and underwent maintenance before the flight, Conversavia said.
More than 40 Russian rescuers joined the search operation in early hours of October 29. On the same day, the crashed helicopter was spotted at a depth of 209 meters in the Barents Sea some two kilometers off Cape Heer.
According to Norwegian authorities, one body was found on October 30, some 130 meters away from the crashed helicopter. Overnight to Saturday, November 4, the helicopter was lifted from the seabed, but no bodies were found inside.