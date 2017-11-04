Back to Main page
All news
Norwegian rescuers lift fuselage of crashed helicopter

World
November 04, 14:00 UTC+3

According to spokesman of the Russian emergencies ministry Evgeny Saidov there were no bodies inside

Mi-8 helicopter

Mi-8 helicopter

© Press Service of the Governor of Spitsbergen

LONGYEAR /Norway/, November 4. /TASS/. Norway's rescuers lifted the crashed Russian helicopter near Spitsbergen, spokesman of the Russian emergencies ministry Evgeny Saidov told TASS on Saturday.

"At night to Saturday, they lifted the Russian helicopters fuselage," he said. "No bodies were inside."

Norwegian rescuers find one body from Russian helicopter crashing off Spitsbergen

Hull of crashed Mi-8 helicopter almost intact — Russian emergencies ministry

Bad weather complicates search for Russian helicopter missing off Spitzbergen coast

The operation to lift the helicopter began on Friday evening, he continued. "The operation continued in poor visibility and severe Arctic conditions," he said.

Saidov added that the cockpit voice recorder from the Russian helicopter is also lifted from the seabed. "It would be delivered to Moscow for reading", he said.

A multi-purpose vessel, the Maersk Forza, designed to carry out various types of work at great depths, was chartered to lift the helicopter’s wreckage from the seabed. It arrived to Spitsbergen on Thursday. The recovery effort will also involve divers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The search operation features Russian rescuers and the Norwegian police and Red Cross volunteers, with the search area being expanded every day.

On October 26, a Mil Mi-8 helicopter of the Conversavia airline, carrying eight people, was en route from the mothballed community of Pyramiden to Barentsburg when contact with the aircraft was lost at 15:04 local time (16:04 Moscow time. There were five crew and three employees of the Russian Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute on board the helicopter.

It was in a proper technical condition and underwent maintenance before the flight, Conversavia said. More than 40 Russian rescuers joined the search operation on Sunday night. On the same day, the crashed helicopter was spotted at a depth of 209 meters in the Barents Sea some two kilometers off Cape Heer.

According to Norwegian authorities, the body of one victim was found on October 30, some 130 meters away from the crashed helicopter.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
