Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

American Millennials prefer socialism to capitalism — poll

World
November 03, 19:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Analysts explain it by the fact that "53% of Millennials feel the US economy works against them"

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. As many as 44% of American Millennials would rather live in a socialist society than a capitalist one, the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation said in a report on US Attitudes towards Socialism, based on data provided by research and data firm YouGov.

"Given the choice, most Americans would opt for a capitalist country. However, one third would prefer to live in a socialist nation. Millennials are the leading force behind this preference with more than four in ten opting for socialism," the report reads.

Read also

Most Americans believe politicians do not care about people — poll

According to the results of the survey, carried out ahead of the centennial anniversary of the Russian Socialist Revolution, another seven percent of Millennials opted for communism. Analysts say it could be explained by the fact that "53% of Millennials feel the US economy works against them."

"Millennials now make up the largest generation in America, and we’re seeing some deeply worrisome trends," Executive Director of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation Marion Smith said. "Millennials are increasingly turning away from capitalism and toward socialism and even communism as a viable alternative," she added.

At the same time, the YouGov poll also showed that "7 in 10 Millennials (like Americans as a whole) either don’t know the definition of communism or misidentify it."

The survey, carried out in September and October 2017, involved around 2,300 US citizens aged over 16.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Six Tupolev-22M3 planes, Kolpino submarine attack Islamic State militants in Syria
2
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey
3
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
4
Russia may use Su-34 bomber to develop one-seat attack aircraft
5
US actions near Syria's al-Tanf may qualify as 'war crime'— Russian top brass
6
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria
7
Russia’s intelligence chief: October 1917 revolutionary events no longer split society
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама