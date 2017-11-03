Spanish court declares Catalonia’s independence referendum decree unconstitutional

MADRID, November 3. /TASS/. Spain’s Constitutional Court has declared the independence referendum decree, signed by the former Catalan government, unconstitutional, the Court said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Court has issued a ruling declaring that the "September 6 independence referendum decree" had no legal force as unconstitutional. Besides, the Court made a similar decision concerning "additional regulations for holding the referendum on independence."

"The autonomous community of Catalonia has no power to call and hold plebiscites," the ruling points out.

Catalonia crisis

On September 6, the Catalan government signed a decree on holding a referendum on independence. On October 1, a referendum on seceding from Spain took place in the region. A total of 90.18% of the voters, or more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. Madrid said the referendum was illegal and refused to recognize its results.

On October 27, the Catalan parliament passed a resolution declaring a republic independent of Spain. The Spanish Senate, in turn, approved the government’s request for activating Article 155 of the country’s Constitution, which allows Madrid to suspend Catalonia’s autonomy.

After that, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced the dissolution of the Catalan parliament and dismissed President of the Government of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont, as well as members of his cabinet. Madrid also called a regional election for December 21.