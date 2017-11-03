Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Spanish court declares Catalonia’s independence referendum decree unconstitutional

World
November 03, 15:15 UTC+3 MADRID

The court ruling stipulates that the autonomous community of Catalonia has no power to call and hold plebiscites

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

MADRID, November 3. /TASS/. Spain’s Constitutional Court has declared the independence referendum decree, signed by the former Catalan government, unconstitutional, the Court said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Court has issued a ruling declaring that the "September 6 independence referendum decree" had no legal force as unconstitutional. Besides, the Court made a similar decision concerning "additional regulations for holding the referendum on independence."

"The autonomous community of Catalonia has no power to call and hold plebiscites," the ruling points out.

Catalonia crisis

On September 6, the Catalan government signed a decree on holding a referendum on independence. On October 1, a referendum on seceding from Spain took place in the region. A total of 90.18% of the voters, or more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. Madrid said the referendum was illegal and refused to recognize its results.

Read also
Carles Puigdemont

Catalan ex-leader condemns arrests of his government members as ‘attack on democracy’

On October 27, the Catalan parliament passed a resolution declaring a republic independent of Spain. The Spanish Senate, in turn, approved the government’s request for activating Article 155 of the country’s Constitution, which allows Madrid to suspend Catalonia’s autonomy.

After that, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced the dissolution of the Catalan parliament and dismissed President of the Government of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont, as well as members of his cabinet. Madrid also called a regional election for December 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to get first car sharing network with Russian cars in early December
2
FSB foils arson plot set for Russian national holiday
3
Lavrov urges OSCE to use its ‘potential’ to help sort out Ukrainian, Transnistrian crises
4
Russian iPhone X buyers rush to resell brand-new devices on internet at sky-high prices
5
Spanish court declares Catalonia’s independence referendum decree unconstitutional
6
Russian researchers propose fighting wildfires with water droplet explosions
7
Press review: Silicon Valley caves to Deep State’s Russia fever and Moldova eyes NATO bid
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама