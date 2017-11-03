Back to Main page
Moscow resents Austria’s denial of visas to Crimean reporters — Russian OSCE mission

World
November 03, 5:56 UTC+3 VIENNA

Austria denied visas to Crimean journalists, accredited for a two-day OSCE event that began on Thursday

VIENNA, November 3. /TASS/. Russia is outraged by the Austrian auhtorities’ decision to deny entry visas to Crimean journalists planning to take part in the OSCE meeting on freedom of the media, Russia’s permanent mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Thursday.

"We are outraged by Austria’s decision not to issue visas to Crimean journalists, accredited to the OSCE meeting on media freedom," the mission said in a Twitter post.

On November 2, it became known that Austria denied visas to Crimean journalists, accredited for a two-day OSCE event to begin on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the fact that journalists were not allowed to speak about the situation in Crimea and answer questions constituted both the information blockade and an attempt to impede the freedom of movement.

Previously, a delegation of Crimean journalists was earlier allowed to take part in a conference, headlined Media freedom in volatile environments, which took place in Vienna on June 19-20, 2017. During the conference, a speech by the chairman of the Sevastopol Journalists’ Union, Sergei Gorbachev, was interrupted by the moderator of the discussion.

