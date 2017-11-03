Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian minister speaks against using UNESCO to solve passing tasks

World
November 03, 1:46 UTC+3 PARIS

"Any politicizing of humanitarian contacts is unacceptable," the minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, November 2. /TASS/. UNESCO should not be used as an instrument for solution of passing political tasks, Russian Education Minister Olga Vasilyeva said on Thursday at the 39th session of the UNESCO General Conference.

"It is important to rebuff the temptation of using UNESCO’s floor for the solution of passing political tasks," she said. "Any politicizing of humanitarian contacts is unacceptable. Countries should prove their commitment to UNESCO’s values by deeds and remember at the same time that membership fees are to be paid to the budget of the organization timely."

Vasilyeva said common future was the only type of future any country could have in today’s world.

"There is no isolated future and now as never before a constructive uniting agenda is needed, the one based on a balance of interests and reckoning with and respecting the cultural and civilizational diversity.

The U.S. announced in October it was pulling out of UNESCO. The spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Heather Nauert, said in a statement the decision would take effect as of December 31, 2018.

Foreign Policy magazine said in this connection Washington decided to quit UNESCO as part of the efforts to save more money and in protest of what the U.S. officials describe as anti-Israeli bias existing at UNESCO. Later on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu also issued an instruction to get ready for leaving the organization.

The U.S. renounced the financing of UNESCO in 2011 after the organization had extended full membership to Palestine. Israel took a similar step soon enough, too.

As a result, UNESCO lost 22% of its financing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MP slams Pentagon explanation on harvesting Russians’ biomarkers as ‘fairy tale’
2
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s remarks on situation in eastern Syria
3
Putin, Macron say revising Iran nuclear deal unacceptable
4
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160M2 bomber to remain state-of-the-art for four more decades
5
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorists’ arms depots in Syria
6
Lokomotiv Moscow loses 1:2 to Sheriff Tiraspol in UEFA Europa League
7
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама