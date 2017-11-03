Back to Main page
Trump names Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair

World
November 03, 1:37 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Powell’s nomination must now be confirmed by the Senate

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has nominated Jerome Powell, a governor on the board of the Federal Reserve System, to chair the Fed. Trump announced his nominee to reporters gathered in the White House Rose Garden.

Powell’s nomination must now be confirmed by the Senate.

