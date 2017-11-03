Trump names Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair

Siberian scientists uncover shifts in reindeer migration due to climate changeScience & Space November 02, 20:52
WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has nominated Jerome Powell, a governor on the board of the Federal Reserve System, to chair the Fed. Trump announced his nominee to reporters gathered in the White House Rose Garden.
Powell’s nomination must now be confirmed by the Senate.