Rescue workers to start recovering crashed Russian helicopter on Friday

LONGYEARBYEN /Norway/, November 2. /TASS/. The operation to recover the Russian helicopter, which crashed off Norway’s Island of Spitsbergen, is planned to begin on Friday, November 3, head of the Russian rescue team deployed to Spitsbergen Yevgeny Saidov told TASS.

"The operation to recover the helicopter’s body from the seabed is planned to begin tomorrow," he said.