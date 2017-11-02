Trump urges death penalty for New York terror attack suspect

Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with TurkeyMilitary & Defense November 02, 9:24
WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said the Uzbek immigrant accused of carrying out a terror attack in New York "should get death penalty."
NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 November 2017
In the wake of the terror attack, Trump insisted on Wednesday that Congress must end the visa lottery program under which Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov entered the country in 2010.
The US leader also said the suspect in the New York attack could be sent to the US prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
On Tuesday, a truck deliberately drove onto a busy bicycle path in Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring another 12. The suspected attacker, a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant who lived in Florida, was arrested. A note in English was found in the truck, saying the attack was done in the name of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), media reports said.