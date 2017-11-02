Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump urges death penalty for New York terror attack suspect

World
November 02, 8:50 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The US president has not ruled out the suspect in the Manhattan attack could be sent to Guantanamo

Share
1 pages in this article
© © EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO Scene headshot

WASHINGTON, November 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said the Uzbek immigrant accused of carrying out a terror attack in New York "should get death penalty."

In the wake of the terror attack, Trump insisted on Wednesday that Congress must end the visa lottery program under which Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov entered the country in 2010.

The US leader also said the suspect in the New York attack could be sent to the US prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

On Tuesday, a truck deliberately drove onto a busy bicycle path in Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring another 12. The suspected attacker, a 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant who lived in Florida, was arrested. A note in English was found in the truck, saying the attack was done in the name of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), media reports said.

Read also

Truck plows into crowd in New York in apparent terror attack

Kremlin offers condolences to Americans over Manhattan terror attack

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Guantanamo
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top brass puzzled by US general’s words about situation in eastern Syria
2
Rostec CEO reveals bulk of Russia’s S-400 deal with Turkey
3
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
4
Moscow lambasts US senator's remarks about ‘fascist’ Russian leadership
5
Putin arrives in Tehran
6
Putin confirms readiness to supply gas to Northern Iran via Azerbaijani pipeline
7
Russian aviation watchdog’s chief says too early to resume flights to Egypt
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама