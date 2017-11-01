Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Shinzo Abe re-elected as Japan’s prime minister

World
November 01, 9:06 UTC+3

Abe can thus remain premier until 2021

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentiev/Presidential press service/TASS

TOKYO, November 1. /TASS/. Shinzo Abe was re-elected as head of the Japanese government on Wednesday. He was supported by the key low house of the country’s parliament, in which the ruling bloc led by the Liberal Democratic Party secured two-thirds of seats at the elections held at the end of last month.

Read also

Japan gears up to go to the polls amid war fears

Japanese PM Abe preparing for new meeting with Putin

Putin and Abe discuss peace treaty

Abe says North Korea must give up its nuclear program

Shinzo Abe can thus remain Prime Minister until 2021 setting a record in terms of the length of his tenure in Japan’s postwar history.

That was possible thanks to the amendments in the party’s charter introduced at the beginning of this year. Prime Minister Abe is to announce the composition of the government within the next few hours.

No reshuffle is expected.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Shinzo Abe re-elected as Japan’s prime minister
2
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business rating
3
Gas pipe damaged in Crimea, possibly deliberately - Anti-terrorism Committee
4
Prime minister hopes Russian-Chinese trade will soon hit $100 billion
5
US top diplomat, Russian ambassador discuss Ukraine, Syria, North Korea — statement
6
US resorts to sanctions to elbow Russia out of weapons, energy markets — Lavrov
7
Truck ploughs into crowd in New York in apparent terror attack
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама