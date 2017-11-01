Shinzo Abe re-elected as Japan’s prime minister

Shinzo Abe re-elected as Japan’s prime ministerWorld November 01, 9:06
Russia and China mull integrating national payment systemsBusiness & Economy November 01, 8:53
Russia’s child ombudsperson sees no reason to renew adoption deal with USSociety & Culture November 01, 8:37
Prime minister hopes Russian-Chinese trade will soon hit $100 billionBusiness & Economy November 01, 8:00
Syria chemical probe report ‘amateurish’ — Russia's UN missionWorld November 01, 6:38
US top diplomat, Russian ambassador discuss Ukraine, Syria, North Korea — statementRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 4:09
Hull of crashed Mi-8 helicopter almost intact — Russian emergencies ministryWorld November 01, 2:45
Lavrov sees nothing illegal in former Trump campaign staffer’s Russian contactsRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 1:39
Truck ploughs into crowd in New York in apparent terror attackWorld November 01, 1:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TOKYO, November 1. /TASS/. Shinzo Abe was re-elected as head of the Japanese government on Wednesday. He was supported by the key low house of the country’s parliament, in which the ruling bloc led by the Liberal Democratic Party secured two-thirds of seats at the elections held at the end of last month.
Shinzo Abe can thus remain Prime Minister until 2021 setting a record in terms of the length of his tenure in Japan’s postwar history.
That was possible thanks to the amendments in the party’s charter introduced at the beginning of this year. Prime Minister Abe is to announce the composition of the government within the next few hours.
No reshuffle is expected.