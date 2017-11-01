Back to Main page
No reports of Russians killed or injured in New York truck attack — embassy

World
November 01, 6:18 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Russian diplomats in Washington and New York are monitoring the situation

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, November 1. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy to the United States is currently checking whether any Russians were killed or injured in Tuesday’s attack in New York, embassy spokesman Nikolai Lakhonin told TASS.

"We are trying to find out," he said, adding that so far the embassy was not informed about any Russians killed or injured in the attack.

A spokesman for the Russian Consulate General in New York told TASS by phone that the mission "received no information about any Russians injured as a result of the terror attack."

"We are monitoring the situation," he added.

New York police said that at approximately 3:05 p.m. local time a 29-year-old man drove a rented truck onto the bike/pedestrian path, striking multiple people and killing eight of them. Later, he rammed a school bus and left his vehicle, holding two weapons, which were later identified as a pellet gun and a paintball gun. The attacker was shot in the stomach by a police officer and is now in custody.

US media said the driving license that the attacker had on him identified him as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, of Tampa, Florida, a native of Uzbekistan.

The US Department of Homeland Security described the incident as an "apparent act of terrorism." At a media briefing later in the day, New Police Commissioner James O'Neill confirmed that the suspect shouted words that indicate his ties with terrorists before being apprehended. He did not specify what these words were.

