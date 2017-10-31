Russia, Iran, Turkey ready to discuss initiative on Syrian congress in Geneva format

Russia hopes Syria will be liberated from terrorists in one or two monthsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 20:42
ASTANA, October 31. /TASS/. The Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations (Russia, Turkey and Iran) agree to discuss Moscow’s initiative to convene a Syrian national dialogue congress, formerly known as the Congress of Syrian Peoples, according to a joint statement read out by Kazakhstan’s Minister Kairant Abdrakhmanov at a plenary session of the international meeting on Syrian settlement in Astana on Tuesday.
"Agree to discuss in consistence with the UN-led Geneva process the Russian Federation’s proposal to convene a Congress of the national dialogue about which the Russian side shared information with the guarantors," the document says.
It also stresses the necessity "to further increase the international humanitarian aid to Syria, to provide rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all those in need.".