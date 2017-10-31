Moldova’s president vows not to urge supporters to stage anti-parliament protests

CHISINAU, October 31. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has said that he does not intend to urge his supporters to take to the streets and stage protests against the parliamentary majority and the government.

"This is fraught with the destabilization of the situation in our country, divided as it is," he told TASS commenting on the ruling Democratic Party’s attempts to limit his presidential powers.

He harkened back to the April 2009 protests, when supporters of the pro-European parties raided the parliament and presidential residence.

"We do not want to embark on the path of the current ruling majority, which usurped power. They set a dangerous precedent by abusing legislation and the Constitution. We have chosen another path and we will begin by collecting signatures for the transition to the presidential form of government and enhancing presidential powers. We’ll insist on early elections to the parliament," Dodon stressed. He was confident that the ruling majority, which will cooperate with the president, would appear in parliament after the elections.

On the other hand, Dodon did not rule out the possibility of "asking for people’s support," if the authorities try to oust the head of state from power bypassing legislation. "This is an extreme option, but we keep it on the shelf," the president explained.