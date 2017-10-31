Back to Main page
Russian embassy employees not hurt in explosion in Kabul – spokesman

World
October 31, 16:46 UTC+3

A suicide bomber blew himself up in Kabul’s diplomatic quarters Wazir Akbar Khan, at least 13 people were killed, 13 more were wounded

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. No one from among employees of the Russian embassy in Kabul have been hurt in Tuesday’s explosion, the building has not been damaged either, Alexei Kosarev, a spokesman for the Russian embassy, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Neither the embassy nor its employees have been affected," he said, adding that the explosion occurred rather far from the Russian diplomatic mission.

The explosion was reported by the TOLOnews television channel. According to the television channel, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Kabul’s diplomatic quarters Wazir Akbar Khan. At least 13 people were killed, 13 more were wounded. Most of those killed and injured were government employees.

