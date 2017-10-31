Russian embassy employees not hurt in explosion in Kabul – spokesman

Russian submarine delivers cruise missile strike on terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense October 31, 18:22
Moscow gave US 'head start' when negotiating to match diplomatic staff numbers — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 17:42
Ousted Catalan leader has no plans to request political asylum in BelgiumWorld October 31, 16:48
Europe needs dialogue with Russia, says MacronWorld October 31, 16:44
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — mediaBusiness & Economy October 31, 16:09
Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy for ‘Russia blame game'Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:48
Russia moves up to 35th position in Doing Business ratingBusiness & Economy October 31, 15:46
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculousRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:22
Lavrov lambasts EU for playing ‘Russia blame game’ for all its woesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 31, 15:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
/updates/
MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. No one from among employees of the Russian embassy in Kabul have been hurt in Tuesday’s explosion, the building has not been damaged either, Alexei Kosarev, a spokesman for the Russian embassy, told TASS on Tuesday.
"Neither the embassy nor its employees have been affected," he said, adding that the explosion occurred rather far from the Russian diplomatic mission.
The explosion was reported by the TOLOnews television channel. According to the television channel, a suicide bomber blew himself up in Kabul’s diplomatic quarters Wazir Akbar Khan. At least 13 people were killed, 13 more were wounded. Most of those killed and injured were government employees.