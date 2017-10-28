Back to Main page
Radical activists warn Poroshenko of blockade of his company's logistics center near Kiev

October 28, 22:49 UTC+3 KIEV

Earlier, protesters at the rally outside Verkhovna Rada (parliament) had given a five-day ultimatum to the president

KIEV, October 28. /TASS/. Radical activists have announced their intentions to start a blockade of the logistics center of Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s Roshen confectionery company near Kiev, a fighter of the Donbass battalion said on Saturday.

"We have warned you, Pyotr Alekseevich [Poroshenko]. You have defied our ultimatum. Pyotr Alekseevich, you have been given a week’s ultimatum," the activist said in a video posted on Facebook. "We are not the ones we used to be so as to stay silent. If the National Guard arrive now, it will become obvious who they serve."

The speaker suggested that the Roshen company be confiscated.

"Roshen might be nationalized. If it has not been sold yet, we will seize it," the author of the footage says noting police had arrived at the scene.

Earlier, protesters at the rally outside Verkhovna Rada (parliament) had given a five-day ultimatum to the president. They demanded the parliament submit a presidential impeachment bill and a bill on the anti-corruption court.

On Thursday, Kiev-based Novoye Vremya [New Times] magazine said Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko continued beefing up his private wealth. Compared with 2016, Poroshenko increased his wealth by another 7% to one billion dollars.

Confectionery producer Roshen is the key asset of Poroshenko’s business. The president indicated in the declaration for 2016 that he was a benefiting owner of 99 companies, including the International Investment Bank, Leninskaya’s Kuznya [Lenin’s Foundry] plant, Vneshekonomservis marketing firm, Kraina insurance company, Prime Assets Capital investment fund, and some others.

Novoye Vremya placed him to fifth position on the list of Top 20 Wealthiest Ukrainians.

