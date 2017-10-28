Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US DoS denies US seeking to squeeze Russia out of weaponry market through sanctions

World
October 28, 3:41 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The briefing as such was devoted to the toughening of sanctions against Russia, Iran and the DPRK that envisions restrictions on the individuals cooperating with Russian defense manufacturers

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, October 28. /TASS/. U.S. has no plans to use sanctions as a tool in competition with Russia on the markets of weaponry although Washington and NATO have pursued a longtime policy of "reducing reliance on old Soviet and Russian military equipment," a senior Department of State official told a specialized news briefing on Friday.

"This has been longstanding policy not only in the United States but among our NATO allies and many countries are working in that direction already," the official said. "So this is actually simply support of them reflective of what's been the policy."

The briefing as such was devoted to the toughening of sanctions against Russia, Iran and the DPRK that envisions restrictions on the individuals cooperating with Russian defense manufacturers.

"I mean certainly we're not looking at this particular sanctions legislation as some sort of competitive tool," he said. "That's not the intent of Congress and certainly not the administration's intent in enforcing it.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin test-fires ballistic missiles in strategic nuclear force command and control drills
2
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
3
North Korea can develop nukes without testing them, expert says
4
Russia neutralizes threats along western borders by beefing up troop combat strength
5
Submarine defense: Russian subs posing Pacific threat to US Navy
6
Russian-Indian development of 5th-generation fighter jet goes according to plan
7
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама