Syrian, Russian servicemen escort two UN humanitarian convoys to Daraa province

HMEIMIM/Syria/, October 26. /TASS/. The Syrian government forces and officers from the Russian center for reconciliation of warring parties have ensured the safety of two UN convoys carrying humanitarian aid to settlements in Syria’s Daraa province, the reconciliation center reported on Thursday.

It said a total of 147 tons of humanitarian cargoes had arrived in Daraa. "The settlements Tell-Gehab and Al-Dzhize of Daraa province, situated in the southern de-escalation zone, received 147 tonnes of humanitarian aid - food and housewares," the report said.

Besides, the Russian reconciliation center has delivered 3.550 tons of humanitarian aid to the settlement of Darvasha in Rif Dimashq province. "Needy local residents received 500 food product sets. During the humanitarian action, Russian military medics provided medical assistance to 112 local residents, including 32 children," the center said.

The reconciliation center also said that local residents in some settlements in Eastern Ghouta railled against gunmen from the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia), accusing them of appropriating humanitarian aid and then selling food at inflated prices. "The center draws attention of armed opposition leaders who joined the cessation of hostilities to a need to assist international organizations in ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid directly to civilians in de-escalation zones," the report said.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23, 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize deliveries of humanitarian aid.