Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian helicopter crashes off Norway's coast

World
October 26, 17:40 UTC+3 OSLO

Sources from the Norwegian rescue center told TASS the exact whereabouts of the helicopter are unclear yet

Share
1 pages in this article
A view of Barentsburg

A view of Barentsburg

© AP PHOTO/SVALBARDPOSTEN/NTB

OSLO, October 26. /TASS/. A Russian helicopter carrying eight has gone down at sea off the island of Spitsbergen several kilometers away from the Russian coalmining community of Barentsburg, according to the Norwegian rescue coordination center Twitter account. 

 A rescue helicopter and several vessels are heading to the site where a Russian helicopter crashed into the sea off the island of Spitsbergen earlier on Thursday, the Norwegian rescue coordination center has told the Norwegian News Agency.

The rescuers are expected to arrive to the site within minutes.

The helicopter was en route from the mothballed community of Pyramiden to Barentsburg. At 15:35 local time the rescue center received a message the helicopter had gone missing. The air incident was confirmed ten minutes later. The Norwegian rescue center’s northern branch is coordinating a search and rescue operation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat bashes ‘wild and shocking’ ploy to link Kennedy assassination to Russia
2
Russian helicopter crashes off Norway's coast
3
Russian-Chinese ties to top Russian premier's visit agenda, says expert
4
Diplomat blasts ‘politically-motivated’ US demand that RT register as foreign agent
5
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
6
Unmanned wings: when and how drones will jet over Arctic and Far East skies
7
Russian defense official reveals which military districts will get cutting-edge fighters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама