US ambassador to Russia says common interests to help US, Russia improve relations

World
October 26, 16:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Through finding common ground Russia and the US should be able to ease tensions and improve relations, Jon Huntsman said

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Common interests could help Washington and Moscow improve bilateral relations, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman said.

According to the US ambassador, "there is every reason in the world to think that through finding common ground we should be able to ease tensions and improve the relationship and move to a more normalized future," he said.

"Namely, we need to figure out better ways of identifying common interests," Huntsman noted. "Some would say, Syria might be an example of that, I would agree. Others might say that North Korea would be an example of where we should be coming together, I would agree with that too. And certainly Ukraine is an issue where both the United States and Russia are going to have to do some problem solving together," he added.

In the ambassador’s opinion, resolving these crises based on common interests, could help ease tensions and improve relations between Washington and Moscow.

