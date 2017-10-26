Passenger train collides with military vehicle in Finland — media

Russia bids for hosting UEFA Euro 2020 opening matchSport October 26, 11:30
Unmanned wings: when and how drones will jet over Arctic and Far East skiesMilitary & Defense October 26, 11:16
Saudi Crown Prince discusses investments in Russia with RDIF directorBusiness & Economy October 26, 10:02
Iraqi government forces launch offensive against last IS strongholdMilitary & Defense October 26, 9:16
International crews performing flights during Russian-Indian drills for first timeMilitary & Defense October 26, 8:54
OPEC+ to make final decision on extending or exiting deal in early 2018Business & Economy October 26, 8:22
Tretiak says it's impossible to imagine 2018 Olympic Ice Hockey competition without RussiaSport October 25, 20:59
Putin says he discussed possible deployment of UN mission in Ukraine with SteinmeierRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 25, 19:35
Belarus and Russia sign contract on battery of Tor-M2 air defense missile systemsMilitary & Defense October 25, 19:25
MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. A passenger train collided with an armored vehicle in the Finnish city of Raasepori, the Yle TV channel reported on Thursday. Several people were injured and some feared dead.