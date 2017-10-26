Back to Main page
Passenger train collides with military vehicle in Finland — media

World
October 26, 10:28 UTC+3

Several people have been feared dead

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. A passenger train collided with an armored vehicle in the Finnish city of Raasepori, the Yle TV channel reported on Thursday. Several people were injured and some feared dead.

